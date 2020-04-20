Kajol, Ajay Devgn shower love on daughter Nysa as she turns 17

Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol extended love and greetings to their daughter Nysa Devgn, who turned 17 today.



The Tanhaji actor turned to Twitter and shared a selfie with Nysa and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe.”

Kajol also turned to Instagram and shared a video clip based on throwback photos with Nysa and wrote, “Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world!”

Fans of Kajol and Ajay also dropped wishes for Nysa in the comment box shortly after the couple greeted Nysa on their respective Instagram handles.

