Clive Lloyd unamused seeing himself lose the World Cup again with Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 83 takes all cricket enthusiasts through the journey of India's historic 1983 World Cup win.



And while cricket fans in India would hark back to the triumphant moment over and over again, for some that win stands as nothing more than an unpleasant memory.

Recalling an anecdote similar to that was the film's director Kabir Khan during a chat with actor Boman Irani, as he told his Instagram Live viewers how former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd was not too amused about the film.

Kabir added that Clive’s son essays his role in the film therefore, the former captain for the Windies was also present on set in London during the crucial scene of Team India lifting the Cup.

Kabir asked Clive to get a better view of the scene by coming closer but his reply left everyone in fits: “You want me to see that cup going away for the second time and that too from near?”

The film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi, has been put on hold owing to the coronavirus outbreak after it was initially supposed to hit theaters on April 10.