Tom Hanks looks back at his and Rita Wilson's fight with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson had been one of the initial few celebrities who were hit by the coronavirus in March during their Australia tour.

Opening up about his diagnosis and slow pace towards recovery, the 63-year-old Forrest Gump actor detailed his and Rita’s symptoms while talking to National Defense Radio Show.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did. She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell,” he said.

“I was very tired. I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched and then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I realise I was also losing my sense of taste and smell which I didn't realize at the time,” he added.

The actor further revealed that despite the illness, he tried to keep himself physically active with a 30-minute stretch session that he termed extremely difficult: “I was wiped after 12 minutes.”

Earlier this month, Wilson too had opened up about her harrowing coronavirus account.

While talking to CBS This Morning, Wilson disclosed that her fever had shot up to 102 degrees following a nine-day period of her being sick. This resulted in the doctors prescribing her an anti-malarial pill, chloroquine, which was approved in the United States back in 1949 and is now under examination as a possible treatment for Covid-19.

"I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break," she had said.

"My fever did break, but the chloroquine had such extreme side effects. I was completely nauseous, and I had vertigo. I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak,” she told during the interview.