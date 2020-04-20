Demi Lovato believes ‘the whole world wants to pit women against each other’

Demi Lovato is a child star who has formed a number of close friendships during her time in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Lovato expressed her thoughts on her friendships with other women in the entertainment industry and shed some light on her “supportive” friendship with Ariana Grande. Lovato was quoted as saying, "I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it's hard to find."

The singer went on to say, "Two women who are in a competitive industry—the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that." Instead of that, Lovato and Grande support each other in everything that they do.

According to a E News source, Demi and Ariana have been friends since 2013 from back when they performed at Wango Tango. Demi spoke about her friendship with Billboard, stating, "The people that aren't willing to chill with you at home are the type of people that just want to be seen with you. When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it's super chill."

The pair’s friendship has been going strong ever since and they recently showcased the extent of their bond in an Instagram video where they could be seen celebrating Lovato’s big day.







