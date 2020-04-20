Sushmita Sen is not cooking in lockdown because Rohman Shawl is 'better in the kitchen’

With COVID-19 pushing a large number of the population into government-enforced lockdowns, it appears a number of other people have taken to their kitchens to brush up on their culinary skills while Sushmita Sen appears to have already thrown in the towel, and is instead focusing on improving her other skills.

During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita stated her skills in the kitchen are merely limited to making eggs and bread. “It’s never been my thing. Never ever, though I know how to make anda bread and have made it for my daughter. Rohman got lucky once.”

“But I think Rohman is better in the kitchen. He is amazing with cooking. I don’t know how he does it but his eggs are better than what I cook and he makes the world’s most incredible coffee. Renee cooks really well. Alisah is not allowed, but if she were given an opportunity, she would do rather well. I have other gifts.”

Before signing off, she admitted, the lockdown is "hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think the world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force."