Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai thank fans for their love and wishes

Acclaimed Pakistan celebrity star Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai have extended love and gratitude to their fans for their good wishes on their wedding.

Manzar Sehbai turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo from their nuptials and wrote, “FOR ALL OF OUR FANS & WELL WISHERS WITH LOVE.”

“We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well wishers in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings good wishes and love showered on us after our nikah was carried out on the 04.04.2020.”

The couple have also received love and praises from fellow showbiz stars.



Earlier, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai took fans by surprise after they got married earlier this month.

Circulating reports had suggested that the two legendary stars of Pakistan’s entertainment industry were joined in marriage on April 4, 2020, with a picture from their nuptials also making rounds online.

