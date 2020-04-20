Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after coronavirus lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has said that she was waiting to travel after the coronavirus pandemic crisis ends.
Sharing a dazzling throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Waiting for the travelling like. #throwback”.
She also urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are spending quality time in the self-isolation at home.
On Sunday, Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with their pet dogs named Mogambo, Loosy, Gogo and Biscuit.
