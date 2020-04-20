Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after coronavirus lockdown

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has said that she was waiting to travel after the coronavirus pandemic crisis ends.



Sharing a dazzling throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Waiting for the travelling like. #throwback”.

She also urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are spending quality time in the self-isolation at home.



On Sunday, Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with their pet dogs named Mogambo, Loosy, Gogo and Biscuit.