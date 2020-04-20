close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Iqra Aziz waiting to travel after coronavirus lockdown

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020
Iqra Aziz waiting for travelling after coronavirus lockdown

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has said that she was waiting to travel after the coronavirus pandemic crisis ends.

Sharing a dazzling throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the Suno Chanda actress wrote, “Waiting for the travelling like. #throwback”.

She also urged her fans to stay at home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are spending quality time in the self-isolation at home.

On Sunday, Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with their pet dogs named Mogambo, Loosy, Gogo and Biscuit.

