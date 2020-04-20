Salman Khan compares lockdown at farmhouse to 'Bigg Boss' house

Salman Khan spent the start of his two-day retreat out in Panvel with his family amid COVID-19. The actor believes this experience was similar to living in the Bigg Boss house, minus the eliminations.

During an interview with the Times of India, Salman spoke at length about what life is like for him during this lockdown. “Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It’s beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone.”

Salman also added that he is trying to keep himself as busy as possible during his time in self-isolation with activities involving painting and song composition.

During the course of this lockdown, Salman is staying busy by creating songs for COVID-19 awareness.

“I had this tune in my mind for a song. The word karona fitted in really well. So, we decided to jam on it, and in about five minutes we had our lyrics in place...The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na,” Salman signed off stating.



