Salman Khan shows off his singing skills, releases 'Pyaar Karona'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan released his single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.



The Dabangg actor shared news about his coronavirus-themed song on social media with the link, released on his YouTube channel.

He wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”

In the description of the song on YouTube the Bharat actor says, “As India fights Covid-19, let's join our forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in these times. Here's presenting 'Pyaar Karona' an anthem sung by yours truly for the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.”



It further says, “The song has been made using minimal resources available at my disposal. Listen to the inspiring number and spread the message of love.”

In the song, Salman Khan is trying to create awareness among the people regarding the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, on Sunday, Khan released the teaser of the song.