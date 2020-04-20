Sam Smith certain they contracted the coronavirus despite not getting tested

The coronavirus pandemic has spread like wildfire around the globe, having affected a massive chunk of the global population including some big names.

The latest celebrity to come forth sharing their account of contracting the virus was British singer Sam Smith who opened up about his self-diagnosis.

Speaking to Zane Lowe over FaceTime, People reported that the singer did not get tested for the virus but was sure of the contraction as they along with their sister started showing the same symptoms.

"I didn’t get tested but I know I have it. I’m just going to assume that I did because everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it,” they said.

Sam said further that they self-isolated for three weeks to protect the rest of the family members including his grandmother who falls in the age bracket that is at a higher risk of getting affected.

"As everyone was kind of really on lockdown, that’s when I got over it, luckily,” Sam said talking about their recovery, while adding: "I started writing and it’s a whole different vibe. It’s amazing. It’s great."