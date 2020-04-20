close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Five terrorists killed in exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020
Photo: ISPR

Five terrorist were killed during an anti-terror operation in Miranshah, North Waziristan, ISPR said on Monday.

“Terrorists carried out fire raid on security forces check post, 10 kilometres west of Miranshah in North Waziristan. Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed five of them,” ISPR said.

“During the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced shahadat; while three others were injured,” the military’s media wing said.

Troops have cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation,” ISPR added.

According to ISPR, Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan, 43 embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire. He is survived by his wife and four children.

