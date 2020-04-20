Beyoncé highlights struggles of hard-hit black community during pandemic

Vocal powerhouse Beyoncé came forth highlighting how the coronavirus pandemic is specifically hitting black communities the hardest.

The Halo hit maker, 38, was part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast led by Lady Gaga, when she talked about the virus taking the world under its firm grasp.

“Tonight, we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy. To the doctors, the nurses, and other healthcare workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety,” she said beginning her message.

“To those in the food industry, mail carriers, sanitation employees, who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service,” she continued.

The singer revealed that while the infectious disease has affected a majority of the global population, it is “killing black people at an alarmingly high rate”.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” she said.

“Those with preexisting conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people in an alarmingly high rate here in America. A recent report from my home city Houston, Texas it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African American,” she added.

She further urged the viewers to stay at home and keep themselves protected: “We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world. I know it's very hard, but be patient, stay encouraged, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Goodnight, and God bless you."