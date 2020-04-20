Kobe Bryant's three-year old daughter wins internet as she dances to 'We Rock'

Kobe Bryant's daughter Bianka has stunned everyone with her social media dance clip that went viral on Sunday.



The upbeat clip came three months after the tragic deaths of NBA icon Kobe, 41, daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

In the video, shared by Vanessa Bryant, 37, Bianka danced with two of her cousins to the 2008 track 'We Rock' from the Disney film 'Camp Rock'.



The sweet Bianka, three, slid into the center frame and began showing off her considerable charisma and agility as her relatives beamed with pride.

In a nod to her late dad, Bianka wore a black shirt with the Lakers lettering and Muppets Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.







It's been an emotion-packed weekend for the widow of the beloved Lakers icon, as Saturday marked their 19th wedding anniversary.

'My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,' she said in a social media post with a retro shot of the couple, who exchanged vows on April 18, 2001. 'I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.'

She included a clip in which the late hoops phenom explained the mutual attraction.

Earlier this month, officials announced that the late NBA icon was set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 this August.

