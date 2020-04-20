Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial situation deteriorating: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a symbol of resilience as they decided to leave behind their royal lifestyle to become ‘financially independent’.

And now, with their move across the pond, the couple seems to now be settling into the new life as they hunt for opportunities to gain financial stability.

However, many royal experts still believe that the two are in for some major struggle as they gradually lose the money that they have, especially given the current scenario of the world with the coronavirus pandemic having enveloped the globe.

Financial expert Brett Arends, writing for Market Watch revealed that the biggest problem the two could face is that “Brexit has left the British pound very weak on international exchanges. As a result, Harry’s royal fortune… Will go a lot less far on this side of the pond than it would have a few years ago.”

That being said, the two are still reportedly seeking financial assistance from Prince Charles with $2.5 million this year that would help them cover the cost of security in their new home.