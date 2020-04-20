How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to keep the paparazzi away from their home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the British royal family is said to have in some ways also been influenced by the intense scrutiny they went through at the hands of the British press.

However, even from across the pond, the press seems to have hardly relinquished control as the pair continues to get hounded by reporters and paparazzi even in Los Angeles, California.

And for that reason, the latest news to come out of the Sussex household suggests that the couple may be renting out a $10 million mansion in a gated community that would be more secure from hawk-eyed shutterbugs lingering around their residence.

As per The Sun, the couple’s rented home will “paparazzi-proof” while it also boasts of a pool, landscaped gardens and a gym.

A grapevine spilled to the publication about the Sussex couple’s current residence, saying: “The market is dive-bombing at the moment so a permanent move seems some time away. So they have tried to make life as comfortable as possible in their rented house, and have found a wonderful complex away from prying eyes...It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being ‘paparazzi-proof’.”

“Most houses here are enormous and quite a few celebs live nearby, including Elton [John]. If they can’t move for another few months, at least they will be happy and very comfortable here,” the insider added.