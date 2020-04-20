Harry’s step-mom Camilla played a major political role in his and Meghan’s exit

After the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the British royal family, new and particularly startling details have been coming to the forefront about their departure.

As per the latest intel on Megxit, Camilla Parker Bowles may have played a significant part in the Sussex pair’s decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

While it was believed that Camilla had been one of the most welcoming members for Meghan initially, their ties reportedly turned sour gradually, as suggested by an on-screen admission by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla was asked whether she would miss the Sussexes following their departure, to which she hesitantly uttered “of course” before hastening on forward.

Apart from that, reports had also emerged earlier that Camilla was reportedly not too pleased with Meghan as she had taken over the spotlight.

This came afloat after the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to the National Theatre at the same time when the Duchess of Cornwall had been making a speech about domestic violence.

A source had also told Radar Online that Camilla had been a big part of the Megxit decision as they said: “Charles hoped Camilla would be a calming influence but he’s been blind to her scheming and stirring that’s been going on behind his back.”

“Camilla secretly revels in all this drama. And she’s brilliant at playing all sides, like a conniving politician,” the insider added.

That being said, many still believe that Camilla’s relationship with Meghan is far better than with Kate Middleton as royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed last year writing for Vanity Fair that she has often times supported Harry and Meghan for a number of things.