Shah Rukh Khan addresses the world on behalf of India: ‘We are one world, stay strong’

As the world came together for the virtual mega-show One World: Together at Home, representing the Bollywood universe was none other than its king Shah Rukh Khan.

The Zero megastar addressed the world on behalf of India as he was chosen to speak during the show and give advice to calm the nerves of anxious viewers in the midst of these catastrophic times.

"India is facing one of its greatest challenges, in our history. With a population of over a billion citizens, the strength of COVID-19 is bound to have a negative impact on the country. Nonetheless, it is impacting the rest of the world too," he said.

"Battling this crisis is going to take us time, and this is the time to take action. Right now, I'm working with a team of people to provide protective equpiment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients, hopsitals and homes. But to beat this worldwide pandemic, the world must come together,” he added.

"So find out, how you can contact World and private sector leaders, and ask them to continue to contribute to WHO's Solidarity Response Fund, so they can help to continue the hardest of areas and people who desperately need it. India, light up, tonight, we are one world. I love you, stay strong,” he concluded.

