Ayushmann Khurrana thinks his best film has been gathering dust for a decade

Bollywood megastar Ayushmann Khurrana has been making waves in the industry with back-to-back hits.

And while his fans are head over heels for every role he plays, the actor thinks his best performance in a film has been kept away from the silver screens for over ten years now.

Opening up about his shelved film Shoebite, where he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann told Anupama Chopra how the film could actually become India’s entry into the Oscars.

“I have seen that film twice by the way in the edit and it is his best film till date. If it released, it is going to be India’s entry to Oscars or something like that. It’s so beautiful. I think somebody should request and release it right now. This is the time,” he said.

“I have seen it twice before Vicky Donor by the way. Once alone and once with Tahira. I was so inspired and happy,” he added.

The actor was met with nods of approval as filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra replied to him saying: “I completely agree that film is undoubtedly a masterpiece and arguably one of @SrBachchan best performances in current times he really gave the film a lot of heart and soul and you feel it totally !!!!”

“I am wondering if Shoebite could be released on Netflix or Amazon... at least we the fans get to see the film,” he added.

According to reports, the film has currently been ensnared in a legal battle between production houses. Shoojit Sircar while opening up about his directorial, told Hindustan Times earlier: “I feel it’s an insult and disregard to creative people. You can’t disrespect an artiste like Mr Bachchan, who worked for two years on the film. Nothing has happened till now.”

“The American studio had given us the green signal, so we made the film. Till now, they haven’t made it, so they have to sort it out,” he added.