CM Shah says Sindh recorded 8 deaths in past 24 hours, marking highest daily tally to date

KARACHI: Eight people passed away in Sindh due to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday, noting that it was the highest daily toll the province has seen to date.

The increase in the number of cases brought the province's aggregate number of deaths to 56.

In a video statement, CM Shah said the first case of the novel virus in Sindh was reported on February 26, while the first death occurred on March 19. The ratio of deaths per number of cases equals 2.1%, he added.

At the same time, 35 people recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 625 and the ratio to 25%, the CM noted.

The chief minister said some 24,458 tests had been conducted so far and 2,537 people in total tested positive for the virus, translating to a ratio of 10.4%.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Sindh have surpassed 2,500, while the countrywide tally has surged to almost 8,500. Among the provinces, Punjab leads in the number of cases, at 3,822, while Balochistan has the least, at 432.