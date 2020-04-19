Ajay Devgn urges Coronavirus survivors to donate blood

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has called Coronavirus survivors as warriors and appealed them to donate their blood to save the lives of other Covid-19 patients.



The Tanhaji actor took to Twitter and wrote, “If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy.”

He went on to say “Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover.”.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his 51st birthday in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, had said that COVID-19 is a hard fight and it’s everyone’s fight.

He had tweeted, “COVID-19 is a hard fight. And it’s everyone’s fight. It’s encouraging to see our CMO & municipal authorities lead the front-line. It is important to stay one now; avoid divisiveness.”