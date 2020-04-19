Abused over religion, 'beaten up with slippers': Indian Muslim woman who lost unborn child

NEW DELHI: A Indian woman has claimed that she was abused for being Muslim, "beaten up with slippers", and lost her unborn child after the hospital she went to in an emergency accused her of spreading the novel coronavirus.



According to a report in The Indian Express, the 30-year-old Muslim woman from Jamshedpur city wrote a letter to Jharkand chief minister, describing the unfortunate series of events that occurred when she had arrived in a bleeding state at the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College & Hospital.

"I was abused on the lines of my religion and was asked to wipe the blood. I could not because I was shivering. I was beaten up with slippers," she wrote in the letter.

"I was shocked and rushed to a nursing home. There it came out that my child had died," she added.



According to the publication, the state police has "taken cognizance of the incident" and the Jamshedpur superintendent of police (SP) asked to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, when questioned about the incident, Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said: "The matter is being inquired into."

The outbreak of coronavirus in India has triggered a series of attacks against Muslims across the country, with the Indian health ministry hatefully claiming that Muslims are spreading the virus, according to the New York Times.

"Young Muslim men who were passing out food to the poor were assaulted with cricket bats," the American publication said in its report.

"Other Muslims have been beaten up, nearly lynched, run out of their neighborhoods or attacked in mosques, branded as virus spreaders," it added, highlighting that Hindu extremists were scapegoating the country’s entire Muslim population for deliberately spreading the virus through what they themselves have termed "corona jihad".