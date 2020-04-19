Sara Ali Khan’s throwback photos with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim wins hearts

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been treating her fans with throwback photos from the self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday shared a picture with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan.



The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and shared a collage of throwback photos with mother and brother.

The two adorable photos are from the past and the first one looks comparatively older.

Sara captioned the photo, “The evolution of the meaning of #sundayfunday And now #mondaymotivation #throwbackthursday #flashbackfriday #sundayfunday Just Happy New Day.”

The actress also urged her fans to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The photo has won the hearts of fans within no time.