Salman Khan shares teaser of his song ‘Pyaar Karona’

Indian actor Salman Khan has shared the teaser of his song Pyaar Karona, being released on his YouTube channel tomorrow, Monday April 20, 2020.



Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the song after Khan posted the teaser of the song written and sung by himself on Instagram on Sunday.

The Dabangg actor, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, wrote, “So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it.”

He shared the news with #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow tagging composer Sajid Wajid and others.



Earlier, there were reports that Salman has decided to make his much-awaited YouTube debut with a channel titled ‘Being Salman Khan’.

He decided to jump onto the bandwagon to keep his fans up-to-date about his daily activities and to share insights from his life amid quarantine.

Salman Khan is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with close family members during the nationwide lockdown.