Sun Apr 19, 2020
April 19, 2020

Sindh police claim four AQIS terrorists arrested from Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar

Sun, Apr 19, 2020
KARACHI: Sindh police on Sunday said they had arrested four "terrorists" allegedly associated with the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and trained in Afghanistan from the metropolis' Gulistan-e-Johar area.

The four alleged terrorists were arrested during an operation carried out by the Sindh Police's Specialised Investigations Unit (SIU) and federal intelligence agencies earlier in the day, senior superintendent of police for the SIU, Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, said.

SSP Bahadur said that explosive materials, hand grenades, weapons, and various other items were recovered from the detained suspects. The alleged terrorists were trained in Afghanistan, he added.

The alleged terrorists had already marked certain sensitive locations as their future targets, said the SSP.

