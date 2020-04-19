New health policy issued by PCAA for passengers travelling April 18-30

ISLAMABAD: A new health policy was issued Sunday by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for passengers travelling April 18-30, as the coronavirus crisis in the country worsens.

According to the PCAA, all standard operating procedures (SOPs) mentioned in the health forms are to be strictly implemented.

All passengers travelling by air are obligated to submit their health forms, which include information on flu, cold, cough, and sore throat. The form also states that passengers should enter quarantine if the relevant health officer deemed it necessary.

Passengers are also bound to oblige if the quarantine period was extended and pay for food that officials advised. They are liable to penalties for providing wrong or false information.

The government, on the other hand, is required to provide accommodation according to the passengers' preferences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 8,200 people across Pakistan and left over 160 dead.