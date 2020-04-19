Khloe Kardashian ‘half joking, half serious’ about having another baby

Regardless of the history between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, it appears the couple has something in mind which is likely to shock fans.

During a conversation in KUWTK, Khloe seemed open to the idea of having another baby with Tristen, she was even quoted telling Tristen, "I might get a sibling [for True]." But then also made sure to add, "We’ll figure that out later. That’s a whole other episode."

Khloe’s statement surprised KUWTK fans, a source close to PEOPLE stated, Khloé is "half joking, half serious" about it.

The source also stated, Khloé wanted to become a mom for years before she got pregnant with True. Being a mom is even more precious than she could have ever imagined. She just loves it all. She absolutely wants a sibling for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and would like a sibling for True as well.”