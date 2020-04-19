Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to remotely begin tabloid lawsuit by next week

Due to the current world situation, there were many royal fans who forgot about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming remote lawsuit hearing.

Almost six months ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against the associated newspapers, Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday for publishing private information without consent and knowledge.

The couple even posted a statement regarding the lawsuit on their website, in that statement Prince Harry stated that Meghan Markle became a ‘victim’ of a ‘ruthless campaign’ run on the basis of ‘propaganda’ and was ‘knowingly false and malicious.’

“There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.” The Press Gazette reports that the hearing is to happen next Friday and will most probably be “conducted remotely.”