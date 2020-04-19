Meghan Markle fuels pregnancy rumours after talking to a friend about Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having started a new chapter of their lives in Los Angeles, California, are already joking about major future plans for their family of three.

If a report by the Daily Mail is to be believed, the Duchess of Sussex is already cracking up jokes about expanding her family following her move across the pond with husband Prince Harry and 11-month-old Archie.

The publication citing a close friend of Meghan, revealed that she wants a ‘pint-sized little buddy’ that Archie could play with.

“She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs,” said the friend.

"Meghan lit up when she spoke about Archie. She said he's a bundle of energy and prefers playing over sleeping.”

The insider further revealed: “[Archie is] fascinated with his mini-instruments and likes banging on whatever he can. He also likes it when daddy teases him and plays the harmonica.”

Further opening up about the toddler, the friend cited Meghan as terming Archie “quite the character who loves to love”, adding that he is a “happy baby.”

While this could be shrugged off as a joke, earlier in March, a report by Us Weekly had also claimed that the former royals are “committed” to bringing a younger sibling for Archie.

A source spilled to the publication, saying: “They’ll be trying in earnest pretty soon. They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can."

"They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation,” the insider added.

However, it might take a while before it becomes a reality as currently the two are settling into their new life in Hollywood where Meghan has her mother, Doria Ragland, close friends, agents and business managers closer to her to make the move towards "financial independence" easier.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31, 2020 and moved to Los Angeles, California only a few days after the official exit.