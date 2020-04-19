Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on cinema being used as a tool to change mindsets

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been getting recognized far and wide as one of India’s most politically correct actors.

The Luka Chuppi star has been persistently using his films to put across a strong message across the country and to bring about change in the mindsets of society through the medium of cinema.

Speaking about his latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he essays the role of a homosexual character, Ayushmann during an interview said: "This movie (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) is very close to my heart. It has been a while since same-sex love was decriminalised. However, I believe we have a long way to go before society accepts it.”

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a lighter take on the reality of homophobia that exists in India and also an attempt to bring such unconventional stories to the fore. Art and cinema, in my opinion, can do a lot to change mindsets. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that was our intent -- to bring the conversation on same-sex love to all of India,” he added.

"I am happy to have been a part of it and excited for the film to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video where it will reach a global audience," he concluded.