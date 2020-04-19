close
Sun Apr 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
April 19, 2020

Priyanka Chopra almost loses her temper over live chat disturbance

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 19, 2020
Fans were left in fits after Priyanka Chopra's reaction to the utensil falling in the background 

Priyanka Chopra is one of the many celebrities around the world, using her massive social media platform to keep fans in the loop during the coronavirus pandemic. 

And while she does that, fans get a glimpse of the actor in her most natural state, as they did in one of her recent live videos where she seems to be visibly ticked off over the background noise.

Fans were left in fits after the star’s reaction to the utensil falling in the background by someone who appears to look like her husband Nick Jonas, during her live video which also became subject to trolling.

"I know we are all trying to do the best that we can," she says when something falls in the kitchen behind her and we can see the actor trying hard to keep her calm and not lose her temper in front of the live audience.



Latest News

More From Bollywood