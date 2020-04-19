Priyanka Chopra almost loses her temper over live chat disturbance

Priyanka Chopra is one of the many celebrities around the world, using her massive social media platform to keep fans in the loop during the coronavirus pandemic.



And while she does that, fans get a glimpse of the actor in her most natural state, as they did in one of her recent live videos where she seems to be visibly ticked off over the background noise.

Fans were left in fits after the star’s reaction to the utensil falling in the background by someone who appears to look like her husband Nick Jonas, during her live video which also became subject to trolling.

"I know we are all trying to do the best that we can," she says when something falls in the kitchen behind her and we can see the actor trying hard to keep her calm and not lose her temper in front of the live audience.







