Zaira Wasim wants to stop getting praised as it is ‘dangerous’ for her ‘iman’

Former Bollywood star Zaira Wasim after quitting the film industry to focus on her Islamic faith had drawn quite a lot of flak but was also at the receiving end of ample praise over her decision.

However, the Dangal actor is not too happy about people holding her at a high pedestal as she recently came forth saying the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her ‘iman’ [faith].

“Asalamualaykum everyone!” she started off her extensive note on Instagram, and added: “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman.”

“I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran,” she added.

Last year, the actor had announced her decision to quit Bollywood as she said on her social media: “I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else.”