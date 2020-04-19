Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor hit back at Farah Khan's work-out remark: ‘Let people be’

After the coronavirus outbreak took over the world, bigwigs around the world have been using their social media to ease the panic by keeping fans in the loop about their day to day activities, which also include working out.

However, director Farah Khan had not been too happy about the ‘shallow’ image getting created of Bollywood as celebs focused on their physiques while the global population did all they could to save lives and fight the pandemic.

While she had earlier called out A-listers working out at home and sharing videos, the filmmaker may have now irked Rhea and Sonam Kapoor who responded to her statements with a lengthy note.

The Zoya Factor star shared a note penned by her sister and director Rhea on Instagram and wrote: “Well said @rheakapoor . let people be, judginess is so not cool.”

Rhea had turned to her Instagram earlier to write: “If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let’s just be kind and good natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and [expletive] comments and memes.”

“Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I’m wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I’m petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let’s just make our homes and the world a better place.”

“The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriends hair and for some odd reason it didn’t sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace,” she added.