Kangana Ranaut defends Rangoli, says she was ‘falsely’ accused of promoting ‘Muslim genocide’

Bollywood's infamous sisters Kanagana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel have trouble knocking on their doors once again over their bold and right-winged statements, that have fueled social media fury.

The two are facing the wrath once again after Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension incident rolled out and her superstar sister stepped forth to defend her, thereby fueling the already heated fire.

Ranaut dropped a fiery video where she claims that both the sisters have been ‘falsely accused’ over the Islamophobic statements as Rangoli had earlier in her tweets called for certain sections of society to be shot dead, which led to her suspension.

“We have been falsely accused by Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali and noted Indian filmmaker Reema Kagti for calling for a genocide against Muslims. We only asked for those attacking doctors and police officials to be shot dead... We don’t believe that every Muslim is a terrorist,” Ranaut said in her video.

She also called out celebrity jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali and director Reema Kagti for “falsely” accusing the two of Muslim genocide.

Farah was quick to clap back at the sisters’ hate-mongering statements as she turned to her social media with an extensive statement.



“I have nothing personal against Rangoli or you and have even met Rangoli in the past where she came across sweet. She has been an acid victim and now a social activist so should be more responsible with her tweets. She should inspire all who have lost hope to have hope. She should lead by example,” she said.

“Spewing hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed for the acts of few is unacceptable. I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister. God bless you both. May peace be upon you and our country at large,” she added.

