Karan Johar urges fans to help daily wage workers and ‘unite against coronavirus’

As the coronavirus tightens its grip around the globe, Bollywood stars have been doing all they can to help India fight the infectious disease.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar stepped forth penning down an emotional note for all the daily wage workers who have had their lives turned upside down since the global pandemic swept the world.

He also revealed how he and his Dharma production house is helping all the daily wage workers and contributing to PM-Cares relief fund, NGOs Goonj, Give Fundraisers, Feeding India, The Art of Living and IAHV and Producers’ Guild of India.

“Over the past month, India has stood united in this decision to stay home and stay safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease,” he wrote on his Instagram.

“With the lockdown being extended, it’s only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily waged for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don’t have clarity on where their next meals is coming from...and that can be scary...very scary.”

“They are in this situation through no fault of their own and we believe it is our moral responsibility to help them as much as possibly we can. That is why entire Dharma family has come together to extend our support to the various causes initiated by the government and a host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown,” he wrote further.

“There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together,” he added.

Underneath his post, Karan added the caption: “We’re all in this together... and we need to fight this together. It is our responsibility to support those in need of help during these tough times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to aid and provide relief during the lockdown. Let’s all do what we can and help in whatever way possible to overcome this. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID.”

