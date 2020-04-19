Vidya Balan on not starring beside A-listers and getting ‘sidelined’ in Bollywood

Bollywood’s iconic star Vidya Balan has been reigning over the silver screens throughout the course of her career.

However, with Bollywood expanding, the actor sees a shift in how the rest of the industry sees her, especially when it comes to starring alongside male superstars.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya revealed: “At some point, I felt I’m not being considered for mainstream A-lister superstar films. But I was enjoying the content and being the whole and soul of a film so much that I did choose this over that. But look at it, Mission Mangal has happened and it’s not just a romantic lead. It’s a prominent role and this is how I’d like it anyway.”

The actor has shared screens with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi but is now only getting roles in low budget films.

Before Mission Mangal, released last year where she starred with Akshay Kumar, Vidya hadn’t featured with an A-list star since 2010.

Currently she has a biopic in the pipeline of mathematician Shakuntaala Devi, with Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta.