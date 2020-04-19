close
Sun Apr 19, 2020
April 19, 2020

Rangoli Chandel faces wrath after lawyer files police complaint against her

Sun, Apr 19, 2020
Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter accounts got suspended after Farah Khan Ali reported her for spreading religious hatred. 

It has now been reported that advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has filed a police complaint against her in Amboli Police station. 

He revealed, “Rangoli Chandel had stooped too low now for cheap publicity stunt yet again as she is not getting any response from the Hritik controversy. While the country and the world is already struggling with a lot of issues due to the Corona pandemic, she is yet again busy garnering cheap publicity for herself taking undue advantage of the prevailing situation by such malicious post targeting one community only.”

Advocate Kaashif concluded by saying, “I am glad to know that Twitter is taking strict action against such miscreants by suspending her account and I am hopeful that this account shall be suspended forever.”

Soon after Rangoli’s account got suspended, she made an official statement, revealing she does not wish to get her account back. 

“I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sisters spokes person now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star, she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided," Rangoli said. 

