Sheheryar Munawar takes a trip down nostalgia with throwback photos

Acclaimed Pakistani star Sheheryar Munawar, who is in self-isolation, has shared throwback pictures of some special people saying that going through old pictures always puts a smile on his face.



The Parey Hut Love star, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, turned to Instagram and shared the photos. He wrote, “In these times of the lockdown, emotional highs and lows have become part of everyday life. Whenever I’m feeling a little low, going through old pictures always puts a smile on my face.”

He went on to say, “Now I’ve always heard people say “a picture is worth a thousand words” but since I’ve been missing human interaction like the deserts miss the rain (yes being a little dramatic for effect here) I’ve discovered that “a picture is worth a thousand a thousand emotions, a thousand memories.”

“Sharing a few pictures of some special people. Some of whom where friends before they become colleagues and some colleagues who became friends.. but all of them are now friends who are like family,” he further said and added “Want to take a moment right now to let you know how much I miss all of you — like an unquantifiable, infinite amount.”

