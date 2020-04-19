Armeena Khan pens down thoughtful note on making the world a better place

close
Sun Apr 19, 2020
April 19, 2020

Sun, Apr 19, 2020
Armeena Khan pens down a thoughtful note to make world a better place

Armeena Khan has penned down a thoughtful note urging the people to understand each others pain to make the world a better place.

The Sherdil actress took to Twitter and wrote, “If only humans understood each others pain, the world would be a better place for it.”

Earlier, Armeena, who is spending quality time in self-isolation, had expressed hope that better days will return after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Sharing a throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “When I could walk free and was home. Here’s to even better days in the future I.A.”

She prayed for the safety of everyone “#Staysafeeveryone.”

