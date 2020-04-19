Armeena Khan pens down thoughtful note on making the world a better place

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Armeena Khan has penned down a thoughtful note urging the people to understand each others pain to make the world a better place.
The Sherdil actress took to Twitter and wrote, “If only humans understood each others pain, the world would be a better place for it.”
Earlier, Armeena, who is spending quality time in self-isolation, had expressed hope that better days will return after the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Sharing a throwback photo on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “When I could walk free and was home. Here’s to even better days in the future I.A.”
She prayed for the safety of everyone “#Staysafeeveryone.”
