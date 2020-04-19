Kubra Khan treats fans with throwback photo from Turkey

Kubra Khan has treated her fans with an adorable photo from her Turkey tour and revealed that she has a fear of water.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from her tour of Turkey and disclosed: “So I love heights I love speed.. BUT I have a great.. GREAT phobia of deep waters... so this was a huge achievement for me. #EverydayIsAThrowBack.”

Earlier, in a lengthy note, Kubra Khan urged her fans to strengthen their immune system and take precautionary measures against the outbreak of coronavirus.



She wrote, “About a month ago all of us were dealing with different kinds of problems, emotional problems, financial problems.. champagne problems. And now.. at the end.. we’ve all gone back to the beginning.. simply trying to survive.”

“Life can take a turn at any point.. this time it has for all of us together. We literally are in this together... but for us to get through this we need to take this seriously. I see a lot of people laughing this off... it’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough.”