Juhi Chawla mocks Shah Rukh Khan’s physical appearance, compares him to Aamir Khan

Juhi Chawla revealed she mocked Shah Rukh Khan's appearance during her first-ever meeting with the superstar.

This happened when Juhi had signed the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman opposite SRK.

On the first day on the set, she asked the makers of the film, “Who is the hero?”

She was then told that the male lead is a 'new actor' who supposedly looks like Aamir Khan.

When the starlet actually met SRK, she revealed that she was left wondering, “How is he like Aamir?” and was visibly upset too.

However, Juhi added, as time progressed Juhi and Shah Rukh became great friends.

The film did not receive huge success on the box office but their friendship grew stronger, she added.