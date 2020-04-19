Kate Middleton cried hysterically upon disclosure of her wedding dress designer’s name

Kate Middleton turned heads when she wore a stunningly beautiful, hand-crafted lace trousseau by Alexander McQueen, at her royal wedding with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge had made special arrangements for her wedding dress and the creator behind it to be kept under wraps, so that it would be a total surprise for everyone.

However, her happiness was spoiled when The Sunday Times caught wind of the designer and leaked its name to the public.

According to a new documentary, the Princess was gutted when the public got to know about her wedding attire.

In new Channel 5 documentary Secrets of the Royal Dressmakers, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl revealed: "Behind the scenes I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret."

However, luckily for Kate, specific details and intricacies about the dress were not revealed, and by the time the wedding happened six months later, Kate was beaming with joy.