When Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ co-star predicted she would become a huge success

Jennifer Aniston became a household name with her famous 90’s sitcom Friends which became a sensation in a short span.
The actress’s claim-to-fame stint took her to the top, something that one of her co-stars predicted from the time during the rehearsals of the show.
In an interview earlier, Jennifer’s co-star Christina Pickles, who played the mother of Ross and Monica, revealed she knew the actress would go on to become a huge success.
Talking about she used to gush over Jen, Christina said, “I knew Jennifer Aniston would be a huge success from the moment I saw her in rehearsals. But I didn’t know that the show would be.”
She added, “I’ve done so many pilots I thought were good that didn’t work, and so many that I thought were bad that did work. I just knew I was witnessing a really special actor at work.”
With time, Christina’s prediction proved right as Jennifer established herself as one of the most successful and popular artists in the world.
