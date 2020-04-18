Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for a multi-million dollar mansion in Los Angeles

After stepping down from their royal duties, Prince William and Meghan Markle shifted to Canada and later moved to Los Angeles.

A report in US media suggests that the couple is looking for a new house in L.A.

According to a report in TMZ, they're angling for a multi-million dollar home.

The celebrity website, while citing unnamed sources close to the couple, reported that the Prince and his wife are searching for a mansion somewhere between $12 million and $18 mil in the super-exclusive and super-expensive Bel-Air area of Los Angeles.

The report said that the couple had their eyes on at least one Bel-Air property and that's definitely the area they want.

The website further reported that the couple's move to LA was Meghan's doing since she wanted to be in the action.

Harry and Meghan stopped their royal duties last month month as they carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, where they aim to finance themselves.

Meghan, 38, has previously appeared in TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved the greatest fame for her part as 'Rachel Zane' in the ongoing “Suits" legal series.

She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle.



