Queen Elizabeth decides not to celebrate birthday in any special way

Queen Elizabeth has decided not to celebrate her 94th birthday in any special way as the UK battles the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, the British monarch has asked that there be no gun salutes to mark the occasion.

The report said she thinks that gun salutes would not be appropriate while the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has killed more than 14,000 people, - the fifth-highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 150,000 deaths worldwide.

Ceremonial gun salutes, in which blank rounds are fired from various locations across London, are typically used by the royal family to mark special occasions such as anniversaries and birthdays. The Queen’s birthday is on April 21.