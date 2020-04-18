Niall Horan supports elderly people amid coronavirus pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Niall Horan has donated a large sum of money to support elderly people in Ireland as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a report, the singer has donated £87,000 to an Irish charity supporting the elderly.
Ireland, which has reported over 9000 cases of COVID-19, is currently in lockdown. According to reports, over 300 people have died of the deadly disease.
Speaking about the donation, he said: "Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about critical and immediate support that Ireland needed, I found out that Alone was a charity doing fantastic work looking after older people all over the country."
