Sat Apr 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2020

Niall Horan supports elderly people amid coronavirus pandemic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 18, 2020

Niall Horan has donated a large sum of money to support elderly people in Ireland as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report, the singer has donated £87,000 to an Irish charity supporting the elderly.

Ireland, which has reported over 9000 cases of COVID-19, is currently in lockdown. According to reports, over 300 people have died of the deadly disease.

Speaking about the donation, he said: "Through interactions with the Irish government and HSE about critical and immediate support that Ireland needed, I found out that Alone was a charity doing fantastic work looking after older people all over the country."

