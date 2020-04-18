close
Sat Apr 18, 2020
April 18, 2020

Ariana Grande overtakes Selena Gomez on Instagram

Sat, Apr 18, 2020

Ariana Grande has become the most -followed women on Instagram after her number of followers surpassed Selena Gomez's.

The 'Good For You' singer has 173 million followers on the photo and video sharing app while Ariana Grande has amassed over 181 million followers.

Gomez broke an Instagram personal record in 2019, when pictures from her friend's bachelorette party became her own most-liked post on the Instagram.

Shared in February last year, the post containing multiple pictures received 11.8 million likes in a day. Her post became the 8th most liked photo ever posted on the Facebook-owned Instagram.

