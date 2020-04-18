close
Sat Apr 18, 2020
Web Desk
April 18, 2020

Karim Morani returns home after tested negative for Coronavirus, confirms daughter Zoa

Sat, Apr 18, 2020

Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani have completed recovered from the Covid-19, Zoa has confirmed.

Karim’s daughter Zoa turned to Instagram to share a family photo and wrote, “#positiverecovery Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!!”.

“Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital...

Zoa thanked the government and the hospital staff for taking care of them.

#positiverecovery ️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!! Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod

“So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured.”

She also thanked fans for their concerns and warm wishes.

“Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness,” Zoa added.

Karim was admitted to hospital for nine days after he was tested positive for Covid-19 two days after his daughters Shaza and Zoa were tested positive after they returned from abroad.

After getting treatment at the hospitals, the girls were tested negative on April 13, 2020.

