Karim Morani returns home after tested negative for Coronavirus, confirms daughter Zoa

Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani have completed recovered from the Covid-19, Zoa has confirmed.

Karim’s daughter Zoa turned to Instagram to share a family photo and wrote, “#positiverecovery Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! All of us home now, healthy and in good spirits !!!”.



“Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital...

Zoa thanked the government and the hospital staff for taking care of them.

“So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured.”



She also thanked fans for their concerns and warm wishes.

“Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness,” Zoa added.

Karim was admitted to hospital for nine days after he was tested positive for Covid-19 two days after his daughters Shaza and Zoa were tested positive after they returned from abroad.

After getting treatment at the hospitals, the girls were tested negative on April 13, 2020.