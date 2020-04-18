Best ever birthday gift Taapsee Pannu received: Check Out

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback video wherein she could be seen celebrating her birthday during the screening of her film.



Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the video. The clip has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

She wrote, “This was from the first screening of #Mulk in Delhi which coincided with my birthday. I attended the first screening in Mumbai n took a flight to Delhi to attend the press screening in Delhi. Usually I prefer not working on my birthday n instead spending time with my family is my thing to do but this was special.”

“Called my family at the screening and the reaction of the audience was the best ever birthday gift I received,” she further said.



“P.S- see the stress on @anubhavsinhaa face and everyone behind coz this was our first audience screening. Such an importer film for all of us. For our entire nation :) #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”