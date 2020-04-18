President Alvi urges religious leaders, citizens to follow virus guidelines in Ramazan

President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday urged religious leaders and the public to observe discipline while organising events for Ramazan during the coronavirus lockdown.

While presiding over a meeting with ulema in Islamabad, the president appealed to the masses to donate generously during the coming month of Ramazan since many madrassahs, mosques and welfare organisations looked forward to these funds for covering their routine expenses.

“As per the foundations of Islamic society, we as a nation should exhibit discipline, coherence and national uniformity as we continue our battle against the coronavirus,” the president asserted, adding that we [as a nation] can curb the spread of the virus in the holy month of Ramazan by staying away from crowds and unnecessary gatherings.

'People want to see political, religious leaders on same page'

The president maintained that the people of Pakistan wanted to see their political and religious leaders on the same page and any conflict in this regard would be counterproductive.

“We have sought proposals from the provincial governments to incorporate their point of view while deciding in this regard,” the president said, adding that Interior Minister Ijaz Shah is in correspondence with the provincial governments in this regard.

“We will ask for forgiveness and salvation during this holy month,” the president said, adding that he was hopeful that all preventive measures will be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus during Ramazan.

"The virus prevention strategy for the holy month of Ramazan will be devised after developing a consensus with religious leaders. In today's meeting, consensus on 20 points has been developed," he said.

"The success of the strategy depends not only on the government or the religious leaders but on every single individual," he added. "As part of the virus prevention, carpets will not be laid in mosques," he said.

"For the taraweeh prayers, people should avoid congregating outside mosques or on footpaths along the road. People should avoid gathering in large numbers outside mosques after prayers," he said.

'Ensure there is space between people praying'

President Alvi also asked religious leaders across the country to ensure that there was a space between people when they congregated inside mosques for prayers.

"The floors of mosques across the country will be cleaned with chlorine to disinfect them. Markers will also be made on the ground for the people to stand when they pray," he said.

"Prospering nations do not follow rules and regulations forcefully but with free will, therefore administration can help us in enforcing the decided SOPs but it is the job of citizens to ensure that all precautionary measures are fully implemented," he affirmed.

'Hopeful ulema will cooperate'

Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri had said he was hopeful that the ulema would cooperate and adopt a ‘middle path’ while organising events for the coming month of Ramazan.

Speaking to the media, Qadri had said that during these challenging times, religious scholars were expected to show seriousness on the matter.

The minister also asserted that the incumbent government had taken all steps to ensure the health and well-being of its people and if the number for coronavirus cases surge because of any negligence, the situation will be out of control.

Assuring that the ulemas’ stance would not be ignored while crucial decisions are made, Qadri said that the government had imposed a partial lockdown across the country and had not issued directives to close mosques completely. Instead, officials have instructed to reduce the crowd at places of worship to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.