Kate Middleton reveals what life is like with Prince George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middelton are getting creative during the lockdown. By incorporating fun activities into their daily lives, the couple are able to provide their kids with an appropriate balance of work and play.

Recently, the couple sat through an interview with the BBC and spoke at length about mental health struggles during self isolation. During the course of the interview the duchess opened up about her life at home with three children and how "It’s been ups and down.”

She was quoted saying, "George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware [that things are different because of COVID-19]," she said. "And I’m always surprised and although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it [the pandemic] in simple ways and age-appropriate ways."

Kate admitted that even after schools closed for the holidays, she is still homeschooling her kids. "Someone gave me some very good advice, pre the [Easter] holidays, to fit some structure to keep to a pretty strict routine," the Duchess said. "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I felt very mean."

With the copious amount of stamina her kids possess, their energy reserves seem limitless. "Children have got such stamina. I don't know how, honestly. You get to the end of the day and you write a list of all the things you've done in that day. You've pitched a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day. They've had a lovely time. It's amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

Even with the pandemic stuffing families across the world into social isolation, Prince William and Kate are still video calling family members. However, with kids around the house, the parents are unable to keep their tech gear lying around the house. "It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie. With a two-year-old you have to take the phone away. It's quite hectic for them all to say the right thing at the right time without pressing the wrong buttons. But it's great and it's nice to keep in touch with everybody."